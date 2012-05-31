The Brooklyn Nets May Have To Trade For Dwight Howard If They Want To Keep Deron Williams

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Dwight Howard sweepstakes are heating up, and now there is more pressure on the Brooklyn Nets to trade for the Orlando Magic big man.According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, all-star guard Deron Williams will only re-sign with the Nets if the team acquires Howard and become an instant championship contender.



“It’s Dwight Howard or bust,” said a league source who has spoken to Williams.

Wojnarowski also writes that the Nets may be willing to include the top pick in the draft, and the rights to Anthony Davis, in a potential deal if Brooklyn wins tonight’s NBA draft lottery.

