The Brooklyn Nets Sold More Merchandise In One Day Than The New Jersey Nets Did All Last Year

Relocating a franchise can foster new hope of a team revival — just look at Oklahoma City Thunder as an example — but Brooklyn Nets fans might be getting their hopes up a bit too much.



The New Jersey Nets officially became the Brooklyn Nets on April 30th, and CNBC is reporting that on that day alone, the Brooklyn Nets sold more team merchandise than the New Jersey Nets did in the entirety of the 2011-12 season.

In fact, according to Nets CEO Brett Yorkman, sales volume in the first two days on the Brooklyn Nets era amounted to 10 times as much as during a typical year.

“Fans see the Brooklyn Nets as being cool and different, just like Brooklyn is,” Yorkman said to CNBC. We’re very pleased with our sales numbers, and to this point none of it is player related.”

Apparently, fans in Brooklyn don’t remember the New Jersey Nets’ going 22-44 this year.

