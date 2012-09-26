The Brooklyn Nets' Cheerleader Uniforms Have Been Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets stadium had its official ribbon cutting ceremony last week, and now the Brooklynettes have revealed their new uniforms.



They are not your typical cheerleader uniforms either. Designer David Dalrymple told the New York Post he was going for a feminine and strong look. Darymple said:

“This isn’t palm trees and sunshine. It’s New York City, and it’s Brooklyn. It’s a different sensibility. We go hard.”

And the uniforms certainly have an urban feel. Here’s a look at several of the squad’s looks:

Photo: Adam Pantozzi, Brooklyn Nets

Here’s another photo from a NY Post photoshoot:

Photo: @brooklynettes

