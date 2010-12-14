This Awesome Brookings Presentation Explains Why The Monster Deleveraging Wave Still Has Way More To Go

Gregory White
Chart

The story of the U.S. consumer in 2011 has been dominated by the threat of deleveraging.

All of that debt repayment means there is less money to spend on goods, including everything from cars to video games.

And that deleveraging process may be about to get much worse, according to Brookings.

They see an expansion of the process in 2011, but are unsure whether it’s actually going to effect consumer spending.

Deleveraging is also about consumers taking on less debt.

And loan defaults have reduced the amount of debt.

That's evidenced by states hit the hardest by the housing bust.

This process may only be beginning.

And consumers may still have to pay much more until we get back to pre-bubble levels.

Mortgage defaults will play a part in further deleveraging.

Leverage and consumption are not connected.

Fear might be a driver behind deleveraging.

But it's hard to tell.

It is becoming easier for investors to borrow.

Banks are loosening standards.

Credit card limits are starting to bottom out.

It's hard to tell if and when households will be confortable with their debt again.

Unsure whether defaults will actually hurt spending.

Both are falling.

Credit will be hurt for those who default.

Credit scores remain mostly flat.

Banks could pull back on lending again.

Deleveraging is a good thing in the long run, and unknown in the short term.

Worried about another D?

