This Awesome Brookings Presentation Explains Why The Monster Deleveraging Wave Still Has Way More To Go

The story of the U.S. consumer in 2011 has been dominated by the threat of deleveraging.



All of that debt repayment means there is less money to spend on goods, including everything from cars to video games.

And that deleveraging process may be about to get much worse, according to Brookings.

They see an expansion of the process in 2011, but are unsure whether it’s actually going to effect consumer spending.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.