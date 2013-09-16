The Broncos Intercepted A Key Eli Manning Pass In The Most Improbable Way Possible

In the fourth quarter with the Giants trailing by eight points, Eli Manning threw what looked like a good pass to Rueben Randle only to see the ball end up in the hands of Chris Harris of the Broncos who was standing 10 yards away.

A closer look shows that the ball was first deflected by Tony Carter who was covering Randle tightly. The ball then deflected off of Carter’s foot into the arms of Harris.

The Broncos would then go on to score two touchdowns in the next four minutes to take a seemingly insurmountable 22-point lead. Here is the interception via CBS Sports:



Here is another angle:

