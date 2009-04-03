The Brokerage Wars: Smith Barney Poaches Merrill and UBS Brokers

Citigroup’s Smith Barney, which is merging with the brokerage business of Morgan Stanley, recently recruited a financial advisers from the rapidly deteriorating Merrill Lynch Wealth Management unit.

Street Moves, published by Dow Jones Newswire, has the details:



On Friday, Kia Friedman and her husband Kenneth Friedman, joined Smith Barney’s Palo Alto, Calif., office from Merrill Lynch. The team had about $2.7 million in combined trailing 12-month production and managed more than $188 million in client assets. They report to Cira Nickerson, branch manager.

Prior to joining Smith Barney, Kia and Kenneth Friedman each worked at Merrill Lynch for nearly a year and at Bank of America for more than seven years, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records.

In addition, Smith Barney added former UBS advisers William Ard and Roxanne Ricca to its Westfield, N.J., office. The team, which reports to Branch Manager Todd Sacks, had more than $1 million in production and $223 million in assets under management.

