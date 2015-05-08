The Brits are asking Google: 'What is an exit poll?'

Photo: Dan Kitwood/ Getty.

Despite being the in middle of an election it seems many voters in the UK have no idea what an exit poll is.

The top search on Google since the ballots close has been: “What is an exit poll?”

You could say it’s the British election result before a single vote is counted.

What is an exit poll? The top #GE2015 questions being asked on Google since polls closed @GoogleTrends #ExitPolls pic.twitter.com/A7lu8YEmiG — Google UK (@GoogleUK) May 8, 2015

