The British Pound is still surging

Soon after 7am this morning Sydney time (10pm GMT), when the BBC exit poll suggested a shock victory to the Conservatives in the UK general election, the British Pound surged 2 cents against the US dollar from the low 1.52 region to just under 1.54.

Now as Asian trade turns toward the early European morning and traders are becoming more certain that the exit poll is likely to become fact, the Pound is up again. It’s now testing 1.55 against the US dollar and 1.3813 against the Euro.

It’s a massive move, up near the highest levels in almost three months against the US dollar – here’s the chart.

investing.com – gbpusd 08052015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.