Photo by China Photos/Getty Images

The British pound has just fallen off a cliff, falling close to 3% from its earlier session highs.

At at 9.20am AEST, the GBP/USD trades at 1.4553, down 2.18% from Thursday’s close.

The plunge coincides with a resounding victory for the “leave” campaign in Sunderland in the EU referendum.

Here’s the 5-minute chart.

