The British Open golf tournament is a feast of fashionable men's sweaters

The 144th Open Championship — more commonly referred to as the British Open — is underway in Scotland, at the Old Course at St. Andrews, one of the most famous tracks on the planet.

There’s an old saying that goes “no wind, no rain, no golf,” and that’s certainly set to be the case over the next four days in the birthplace of the game: windy, cool, periodically wet.

That means a jarring sight for Americans watching the tournament from the comfort of summer: sweaters. Lots of sweaters.

Golf is a sport that can be played in bad weather, when it’s chilly. So sweaters are an indispensable part of the wardrobe of any gentleman who hopes to stylishly enjoy the game. Like so much else in menswear these days, a trim and fitted look is the way to go. Masters and US Open champ Jordan Spieth and top-10 player Dustin Johnson are both at St. Andrews (Spieth gunning for the third leg of the Grand Slam) and both are rocking their sweaters to perfection.

Spieth’s Under Armour version is a tad less snug than Johnson’s Adidas number, but that’s consistent with the overall style that each man favours. Speith always looks neat, but not too pumped. Johnson, on the other hand, favours a snug aesthetic.

Notice that both guys have gone for a subdued palette. Golf fashion for men is shifting away from some of the louder patterns and colours we’ve seen in recent years, an homage to the wild and crazy 1970s, toward more of a 1960s Arnold Palmer vibe.

