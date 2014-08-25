British Embassy Apologises After Joking About Burning Down The White House

Two hundred years ago Sunday, the British army burned parts of Washington D.C., including the White House, to the ground.

The attack came two years after war reignited between the young country and its former master over the impressment of American sailors, among other issues.

To mark the occasion, the British Embassy Tweeted an unusual reminder Sunday:

Commemorating the 200th anniversary of burning the White House. Only sparklers this time! pic.twitter.com/QIDBQTBmmL

— British Embassy (@UKinUSA) August 24, 2014

We weren’t exactly sure this was something worth commemorating. So did many others. So two hours later they Tweeted this:

Apologies for earlier Tweet. We meant to mark an event in history & celebrate our strong friendship today http://t.co/gs3heJDMzt

— British Embassy (@UKinUSA) August 25, 2014

In any event, for one day, President James Madison resettled the seat of government in the town of Brookeville, Md., about 20 miles due-north of Washington. The town will mark the occassion next weekend.

The War of 1812, as the conflict came to be known, mostly ended in a stalemate, though it proved decisive for the future of then-British Canada, which ultimately repelled American advances, assuring it would not become part of the U.S. The conflict also launched the career of Andrew Jackson.

