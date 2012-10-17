The British Are Angry After Der Spiegel Referred To Them As Europe's 'Muppets'

Photo: Screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

An article published yesterday, Ralf Neukirch, Christoph Pauly, Christoph Scheuermann and Christoph Schult of Der Spiegel took a lengthy look at the UK’s commitment, or lack of, to the EU.However, one key passage has caught the eyes of the British press:



When then-President Charles de Gaulle blocked England’s accession to the European Economic Community, one of the precursors to the EU, in 1963, he said: “England’s simple participation in the community would considerably change its nature and its volume.” The same now applies, only the other way around, for a Europe in which the British are at best spectators in the gallery, like Statler and Waldorf, the two old men on “The Muppet Show.”

(Of course, following the earlier Goldman Sachs letter scandal, muppets are very much on everyone’s mind.)

The Times of London runs with a headline today “British are the Muppets of Europe, say Germans”.

“German anger at David Cameron’s EU policy has turned to ridicule,” David Charter writes. “The British are now considered the Muppets of Europe, like Statler and Waldorf, the old duffers who harangue everyone else from their remote balcony.”

“Some believe it reflects the views of Angela Merkel, whose advisers regularly brief the magazine, and who it claims has all but given up on the UK,” Charter argues.

