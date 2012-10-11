'The Britain' Watch From Burberry

Photo: Burberry

Burberry’s The Britain watch celebrates 158 years of the London-based brand, and marks the company’s first venture into the luxury watch market. The watches are inspired by the classic Burberry trench, with the rounded octagonal shape of the face taken from the D-ring closure on the famous coats. The colour palette also follows the brand’s classic design-scheme.”The Britain is the embodiment of our rich, British heritage,” said the brand’s creative director Christopher Bailey, who revealed the label’s Spring-Summer 2013 pret-à-porter collection last month in London.



The advertising campaign for the watch, a series of black-and-white portraits, was shot by Mario Testino in London and features young actress Gabriella Wilde.

Starring alongside her are Rob Pryor, previously a member of rock band Outcry Collective, who co-wrote the music accompanying the campaign images, and art dealer Harry Scrymgeour.

Riding on the city’s patriotic high after a summer of sporting success, a launch party for the watch was held in Burberry’s new flagship store on London’s Regent Street.

Prices range from $1,820 to $4,490.

