The Quarantined Brisbane Teen Has Tested Negative For Ebola

The Brisbane teenager isolated yesterday with a fever at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after returning from West Africa has tested negative for Ebola.

It’s the second negative test in Queensland and the girl had been given the all-clear. However, it is just the initial test and she remains isolated.

Queensland’s chief medical officer Jeannette Young said a second test will be conducted on Wednesday in the hopes of confirming there is no virus present.

“Given that her fever has resolved and she has no other symptoms she is feeling well,” Young said.

There are four separate families who’ve arrived into Queensland at different times over the past few weeks and have been isolated, separately, as part of quarantine measures.

Yesterday Young said that the risk to the community was “minimal”.

Worth reiterating was Young’s comment that:

While Ebola is a very serious disease, it is not highly contagious as it cannot be caught through coughing or sneezing. The risk of infection is extremely low unless there has been direct exposure to the bodily fluids of an infected person or animal, alive or dead.

