The brilliant 'Texts from Malcolm' Instagram account has taken on a whole new life

The brilliant “textsfrommalcolm” Instagram account has been going for six months, but now its star is Australia’s PM, it’s time to step things up a notch.
For those new to the party, the account is a hat-tip to the “Texts from Hillary” blog started several years ago based on a photo of Hillary Clinton sitting on a plane wearing sunglasses and reading her smartphone.
Created by Stacy Lambe and Adam Smith, it started with this:
And within a week, Clinton herself met the pair and submitted her own version:
Six months ago, the Turnbull version arrived on Instagram using this popular picture by Stefan Postles at Getty Images of the then communications minister using his phone in Parliament:
It became the set-up for this first “Texts from Hillary” clone:
Since then, it’s been a running jab at Turnbull’s fractious relationship with his party leader:
A cruel Joe Hockey theme:
And a few failed attempts by Christopher Pyne to get into Turnbull’s good books:
And now he’s Prime Minister, well… nothing’s changed:
But the jokes are still top shelf. You can catch them all here.
