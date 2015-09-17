The brilliant 'Texts from Malcolm' Instagram account has taken on a whole new life

The brilliant “textsfrommalcolm” Instagram account has been going for six months, but now its star is Australia’s PM, it’s time to step things up a notch.

For those new to the party, the account is a hat-tip to the “Texts from Hillary” blog started several years ago based on a photo of Hillary Clinton sitting on a plane wearing sunglasses and reading her smartphone.

Created by Stacy Lambe and Adam Smith, it started with this:

Picture: Stacy Lambe/Adam Smith/Kevin Lamarque

And within a week, Clinton herself met the pair and submitted her own version:

Picture: Stacy Lambe/Adam Smith/Diana Walker

Six months ago, the Turnbull version arrived on Instagram using this popular picture by Stefan Postles at Getty Images of the then communications minister using his phone in Parliament:

Picture: Stefan Postles/Getty.

It became the set-up for this first “Texts from Hillary” clone:

A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@textsfrommalcolm) on Mar 7, 2015 at 10:29pm PST

Since then, it’s been a running jab at Turnbull’s fractious relationship with his party leader:

A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@textsfrommalcolm) on Mar 7, 2015 at 11:02pm PST

A cruel Joe Hockey theme:

A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@textsfrommalcolm) on Mar 8, 2015 at 5:59pm PDT

And a few failed attempts by Christopher Pyne to get into Turnbull’s good books:

A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@textsfrommalcolm) on Mar 13, 2015 at 5:42pm PDT

And now he’s Prime Minister, well… nothing’s changed:

A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@textsfrommalcolm) on Sep 13, 2015 at 11:37pm PDT

A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@textsfrommalcolm) on Sep 14, 2015 at 4:49am PDT

A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@textsfrommalcolm) on Sep 15, 2015 at 2:58am PDT

A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@textsfrommalcolm) on Sep 16, 2015 at 12:33am PDT

But the jokes are still top shelf. You can catch them all here.

