THE BRIEF: What You Need To Know About Advertising Today

Diet Pepsi and Dr Pepper are starting the new year with aggressive new marketing campaigns.



Target has split with longtime ad agency Wieden + Kennedy.

Hyundai is priming itself to be the next big luxury car.

Chris Hall has left BBDO for “personal reasons” after spending 13 years as the president/CEO of the agency’s Atlanta office.

Get ready for longer ads during the Super Bowl.

David Shavrick and Joshua Sacks have been hired at Archibald Ingall Stretton, a digital agency owned by Havas.

Reebok and McGarryBowen reunite after almost an almost three-year-long breakup.

