THE BRIEF: Twitter's $25 Million Ad Plan; GM's $3 Billion Review Is Stalled; And Today's Other Need-To-Know Ad News





Will Twitter spend $25 million in advertising — digitally and on television — in 2012? AgencySpy says national spots are planned.



General Motors’ $3 billion-plus global agency review is stalled and might not see a resolution until the end of January. The automaker is looking at 50 agencies.

Tropicana is being sued for advertising itself as “100% pure and natural” when it is allegedly not.

In other orange juice news, 22squared revealed new work for Florida’s Natural.

Lora Schulson has been hired to be the head of integrated production at BBH New York.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has moved away from an in-house advertising strategy and has named Anomaly to be its agency.

L.A. agency Zambezi is set to open up a shop in Shanghai to service sportswear brand Li-Ning.

