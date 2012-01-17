THE BRIEF: Ricky Strauss Is Disney's New Marketing Head; OgilvyOne Loses Its CCO; Today's Other Need-To-Know Advertising News

Facebook’s targeted ads allow users to look up personal information about any company’s employees — from sexual orientation to preferred level of kinkiness.



Walt Disney Studios has hired Ricky Strauss, a Hollywood veteran and president of Participant Media, to head its worldwide marketing and publicity efforts.

CCO Mat Zucker has left OgilvyOne. Replaced by Alfonso Marian.

Two government agencies, the centres for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration, are revamping their anti-tobacco ad campaigns.

DraftFCB has been hired by Cox Communications as their national digital and direct response agency of record.

Will a pony be DraftFCB’s new mascot?

North Dakota has pulled a tourism ad that suggested local women might sleep with male visitors.

