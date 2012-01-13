THE BRIEF: Ogilvy Lays Off 60, BofA Puts $2 Billion In Review, And Today's Other Need-To-Know Ad News

The Ogilvy Group is laying off almost 60 staffers in its New York and West Coast offices this week since clients have cut their budgets.



Bank of America is launching a global agency review of its marketing communications agencies, which spent almost $2 billion globally on communications. BBDO is the lead incumbent.

Russ Klein is named Arby’s new CMO. He was formerly the CMO of Burger King Global. Crispin Porter + Bogusky was Klein’s agency of choice at BK. Arby’s agency since late 2010 has been BBDO.

Chuck E. Cheese has hired The Richards Group, a Dallas-based shop, as its agency of record.

A new commercial for Zero Zero Four shows a series of screaming children to advertise condoms. The tagline: Feel everything. Except the joys of fatherhood.

Burger King adds two new agencies — Mother and David — to its advertising roster. Apparently their relationship with McgarryBowen is still intact.

Screenwriter and co-founder of NY-based agency MIR, Adam Wohl, was brought to Cheil USA to serve as the shop’s creative director.

Read The Brief every morning at Business Insider’s new Advertising news channel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.