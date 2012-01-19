THE BRIEF: Millward Brown/Jim Stengel Name 50 Fastest Growing Brands; Verizon's Sprinting Digital Review; And Today's Other Need-To-Know Ad News

Global research agency Millward Brown partnered with former Proctor and Gamble global CMO, Jim Stengel, to develop a list of the world’s 50 fasting growing brands. Red Bull, Chipotle, and Google are a few brands that top the list.



Copywriter Eric Springer, who worked on VW’s “The Force”, has left Deutsch LA for Santa Monica’s Pitch. He will be their chief creative officer.

AKQA has created an iPad app for the Volkswagen Golf R.

Verizon plans to have an extremely quick digital review with a tight mid-March deadline. This means that agencies’ submissions are due this week.

FanDNA — developed by marketing research firm Interpret and Interpublic’s entertainment PR firm, PMK*BNC — matches brands with celebrities who appeal to their demographic.

Simon Calvert has left DraftFCB to head worldwide strategic planning at Digitas.

