Dating Website 'Banned' From Super Bowl; Mandel Exits Nielsen—Here's Today's Ad Brief

TheBigAndTheBeautiful.com, a plus-sized dating site, made the ridiculous claim that its proposed Super Bowl ad (above) has been ‘banned’ by NBC Sports. (Really it was rejected as it needs considerable reworking).

Former Nielsen executive Jon Mandel has been named the CEO of PrecisionDemand, a TV ad targeting and measuring company.

Jason Rappaport has left McCann Erickson’s LA office to join David&Goliath as an associate creative director.

Misha Louy has left BBDO NY… again. He left the agency for Droga5 in 2010 and then came back to BBDO last April, but his return was short lived, and Louy will become a partner at Decon production company at the end of the month.

Facebook will integrate 60 apps into its Timeline feature.

Just over one in five negative ads in South Carolina this week were directed at Newt Gingrich, making him the biggest target of negative campaign ads for this primary.

