THE BRIEF: Brisk Uses Yoda To Sell Tea, Two Creatives Leave TBWA N.Y., And Today's Other Need-To-Know Ad News

Pepsi to use Yoda and Darth Maul to promote Brisk Tea.

BBDO’s “It’s more fun in the Philippines” slogan goes viral.

TBWAChiatDay NY senior creative team David Suarez and Danny Gonzalez are rumoured to have left the agency for BFG9000.

Susan Slocum, who worked at Prometheus Global Media, was named chief revenue officer at the Webby Awards.

M T Carney, president of global movie marketing at Disney, resigned after only 20 months on the job.

Kate Burkart and Theirry Cornet joined Mediasmith, San Francisco.

Joan Collins replaced Mr T as spokesperson for Snickers.

