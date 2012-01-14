THE BRIEF: Julie Roehm Is Back! Linda Wu Named DraftFCB's COO; Today's Other Need-To-Know Advertising News

Photo: CNBC

Julie Roehm is back in the ad world after a five-year break as the new senior VP-marketing at the business software company SAP. Roehm’s last job as a Wal-Mart marketing exec ended in scandal.DraftFCB names Linda Wu its chief operating officer for the agency’s New York-based shops.



Mike Densmore has been named the head of business development at Droga5. Their U.S. revenue increased by 38 per cent last year.

Facebook has has started displaying “featured” ads in users’ new feeds. They were previously labelled “sponsored” ads, but this terminology changed “to make it clear that marketers can only pay for stories to be featured in your News Feed if you have explicitly liked the page,” a spokesperson said.

A South African hamburger chain, Wimpy, created a braille burger for the visually impaired.

Read The Brief every morning at Business Insider's new Advertising news channel

