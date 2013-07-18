Egypt's Ad Spending Is Down 20% From Last Year [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Although the Middle East and Africa’s ad spending grew from last year, according to Nielsen’s quarterly Global AdView Pulse report, Egypt’s ad spend plummeted 20% in Q1 2013 due to economic unrest. Europe’s Q1 ad spend dropped 4.4%, although global ad spending as a whole was up 1.9%.

Yahoo acquired Admovate yesterday, invested in its first mobile ad tech company since Marissa Mayer became CEO.

Conde Nast had its biggest September ad spend in five years.

Omnicom’s net income and revenue grew 2% ($289.5 million and $3.63 billion, respectively) in the second quarter. It is doing better in American than it is abroad.

Publicis Groupe’s profits were up 15% Q2.

Adobe announced the arrival of Adobe Social, a social media monitoring and analytics tool which no integrates with Flickr, Foursquare, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Digital marketing and data management software [x+1] acquired WDA, a mobile marketing tech and services firm.

Budweiser joined up with Facebook and Vice to expand on its Made for Music campaign. It wants to link Bud fans through their love of music.

Are these the most important agency people?

