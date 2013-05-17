Two Agencies Announce Layoffs After Big Client Losses [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



BBDO and Goodby Silverstein & Partners announced layoffs due to the recent losses of major clients. Adweek reports that BBDO made “significant” cuts yesterday in large part due to losing Gillette in April. Goodby’s firings were due to its departure from Commonwealth, its joint project with McCann for General Motors’ Chevrolet creative work.

Viral geniuses Rhett & Link created the most awkward yet amazing chiropractor commercial ever.

The Lucky Charms leprechaun has been auto-tuned by Saatchi & Saatchi, Calabash Animation and PatMan Studios. Those millennials do love their nostalgia.

With tax season out of the way, Turbo Tax reached out to creative agencies to help plan its campaign for next year.

Do you know which celebrity reps which brand? Test your knowledge on Ad Age.

Yahoo is in negotiations to acquire Tumblr, AllThingsD reports. This could be a billion dollar deal.

