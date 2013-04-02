Forbes Is Reaping The Rewards Of Sponsored Content [THE BRIEF]

FORBESGood morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Forbes’ native ads/sponsored content has been working out monetarily. In 2012, sponsored ads were up 40 per cent and digital, and the company had its best financial year in five years. Digital ad sales made up for half of its total revenue.

A look at if prank marketing stunts are worth the liabilities at Adweek.

Ad Age wonders if Facebook lost faith in social ads.

Havas Worldwide hired Vin Farrell as its global chief content officer — which is an entirely new position. Farrell was previously at R/GA as SVP of creative operations.

Here’s how RPA celebrated April Fools’ Day for Honda.

The Walking Dead season finale was great for advertisers.

