AT&T Is Dominating Twitter For March Madness [THE BRIEF]

Ap Photo / Gene J. PuskarGood morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



AT&T worked with BBDO to completely dominate Twitter during March Madness, says Adweek. Although many other brands, like Capital One and Nike, have purchased promoted tweets around the game, AT&T partnered with the NCAA and Turner Broadcasting and has better Tweet coverage opportunities, doing everything in real time. The Twitter Promoted Trend ads during March Madness is costing them $120,000 a day.

Expedia’s gay marriage themed ad actually helped one of its stars adopt a child.

The auto industry’s new ad trend is safety-first ads geared towards Millennials.

The Martin Agency named Janet White as its new CFO. She’s a 21-year veteran at the agency.

Carat is Burberry’s new global media agency. It’s replacing UM.

BBH named Julian Cole, formerly a digital strategist at the shop, its new head of communications planning.

These are the best of old computer ads.

Goodby NY recruited Tom Morton from Havas Worldwide to be the head of strategy.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

AD OF THE DAY: Hilarious Ad For A New Apple Store

15 Major Brands That Unabashedly Support Gay Marriage

Target Doesn’t Want You To Know Anything About Bullseye The Dog’s Real Life

SALARY SURVEY: What Digital Agency Creatives And CEOs Earn Right Now

These 4 Major Brands DON’T Want To Be Associated With The Gay Marriage Movement

Jockey And Fruit Of The Loom Are Both Desperate To Get Jon Hamm To Wear Their Underwear

Test Drive A Renault, Get A Private Show From Dancing Girls

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.