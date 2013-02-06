50% Of Super Bowl Ads Worked Twitter Into Their Commercials [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Flickr

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:According to Marketing Land, 26 of the 52 national Super Bowl ads mentioned Twitter in their spots. Considering that the Super Bowl generated 24 million tweets, that’s a smart bandwagon to jump on. YouTube and Instagram each got a shout out, and Facebook was mentioned four times. Nothing for Google+, though.



Publicis is merging Digitas and LBI to make a single digital agency network with 5,700 people in more than 25 countries. Digitas USA says it won’t be undergoing any changes in the short term and Colin Kinsella will still lead the shop.

AOL is rebranding Advertising.com to make it more relevant.

Rokkan is expanding its presence in the U.S. by opening up shops in Chicago and Los Angeles. It is also hiring more creatives. The staff has already grown 96 per cent — the revenue, 51 per cent — between 2011 and 2012.

Grey hired Jane Reiss, the former CMO of NYC & Company, to be its new CMO.

Adobe and Goodby, Silverstein and Partners decided to release this online ad instead of splurging for a Super Bowl spot.

Spredfast, a social marketing startup, just raised $18 million. It has worked with Whole Foods Discover, and Intuit.

Slate is not impressed with Oreo’s blackout Super Bowl tweet.

