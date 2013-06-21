The Bridge That Collapsed In Washington Had Been Problematic For Years

Washington state bridge inspectors knew months before the Skagit River bridge collapsed that it was problematic, according to a report from the Associated Press.



A report from a November 2012 inspection includes a long list of repairs that need to be made. The bridge was inspected after it got hit by a vehicle, and the report notes that several parts of the bridge had been damaged after “high load hits.” The bridge collapsed last month shortly after a truck with an oversized load clipped the steel truss.

The photo below shows a shot of the damaged bridge from 2012:

Additional photos can be found with the AP’s report.

The AP reports that even after state officials knew about the damage from the high load hits, they didn’t try to stop truckers from hitting the bridge again. Washington’s Department of Transportation puts detailed warnings on truck permits when routes could present potential problems, but the Skagit River bridge was never included on these warnings.

Investigators believe that an oversize truck load hitting the bridge last month caused it to collapse and send vehicles plunging into the river. No one was seriously injured.

Inspections dating back to 1985 mention damage from high load hits.

