'The brick with eyes' reviewed dinner at The Lodge

Glenn Lazarus back in his NRL days. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had the crossbench senators, with the exception of Nick Xenophon, John Madigan and Ricky Muir, who declined the invite, over to The Lodge for dinner last night.

But if he’s hoping to win their support for crucial legislation ahead by appealing to their stomachs as well as their minds, it’s not looking good for the PM.

Here’s the first review from Queensland senator and rugby league legend Glenn Lazarus:

Dinner at the lodge didn't go well. I had to go via Maccas on the way home. Serving sizes were for `stick insects'. — Glenn Lazarus (@GlennPLazarus) February 25, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.