For $30, a new company will break up with your significant other so you don't have to

Warner Bros. / The Great Gatsby Trailer Breakups are hard — a new service will deliver the bad news for you.

Breakups are messy — sometimes so messy that we drag on a relationship just to avoid the actual breaking up part.

The good news is that you never have to deliver the bad news again. The Breakup Shop, a new service based in Canada, will end things for you, Megan Garber of the Atlantic reports — for a small fee, that is.

For $US10, you can buy a text or email sent to your significant other from The Breakup Shop informing them of your decision.

If a text or email sound too harsh, you can schedule a minute long phone call for slightly more — $US29 — made by one of The Breakup Shop’s two founders.

Or, you can you can go really old school and send them an actual letter. A standard letter will cost you $US20, while a customisable letter — with explanations and more specific details — will cost you $US30.

“People are already paying services like Tinder to get them in a relationship, why not pay a service to get you out of one?” co-founder Mackenzie, a 20-some Canadian who launched the company with his brother Evan, told Motherboard writer Emanuel Maiberg.

Maiberg recently tried out the $US29 breakup phone call on his girlfriend of five years (it was just an experiment and he warned her the call was coming).

The verdict? The method was efficient, but just as uncomfortable as telling her himself, Maiberg reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.