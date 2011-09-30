The Brazilian Government Wants To Ban TV Ads Featuring A Nearly Naked Gisele Bündchen

THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT is looking to ban a television ad campaign featuring supermodel Gisele Bundchen in underwear and high heels because it believes the ads are sexist.



The adverts for Hope Lingerie shows Bunchen delivering her husband some bad news, for example that she has crashed the car or gone over her credit card limit.

When she confesses to her husband in full clothes, the Portuguese word for “wrong” flashes up on screen. But when she is just in her heels and underwear the word for “right” comes up on screen with a voiceover adding: “You are Brazilian, use your charm”.

Check it out:



The Telegraph reports that the TV spots have not gone down well with the country’s Ministry for Women which has asked the advertising authorities to ban the ads which it says “reinforces the erroneous stereotyping of women as sex objects.”

Bundchen is one of Brazil’s most successful exports and is tipped to be the world’s first billionaire supermodel. She has not yet commented according to the Guardian.

But the company is reported to have said in a statement that the ads were never intended to be sexist but rather a depiction “of the everyday life of a couple.”

