The Brazilian Bond Market Massacre In One Huge Slide

From @bondvigilantes, a great single slide showing how hard the Brazilian bond market has gotten crushed.



Brazil is not a unique case. It’s similar to other emerging markets in that it’s getting whacked by a double-whammy of slowing growth (domestically and in China) and a new financial regime that’s causing dollars to get sucked out thanks to higher interest rates in the US.

