The 10 most valuable brands in the world

AP Apple tops the list this year.

Apple has overtaken Google this year to become the world’s most valuable brand, according to WPP and Millward Brown’s annual “Brand Z” rankings.

Technology brands dominate the top 10, but there is also a surprise entrant.

Millward Brown’s study uses the views of around 2 million potential and current customers of a brand, alongside financial data, to calculate a company’s brand value. You can see the full report and methodology here.

