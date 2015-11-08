The most popular streaming devices in the US

One of the best ways to watch movies and TV shows from services like Netflix, HBO Now, and Hulu, on the biggest screen in your home is to use a streaming box.

The new Apple TV, the latest streaming box from Apple, just went on sale last month. There are also new streaming boxes on the market from Amazon, Roku, and Nvidia.

Even though millions of people have game consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, people are streaming less video on game consoles, and more on streaming media players, according to new research from Parks Associates, a Dallas-based market research firm.

That’s because these boxes are easy to setup and use, relatively inexpensive, and have lots of options in terms of content.

Check out the brands Americans use most to stream content from the internet to their TVs.

Data courtesy of Parks Associates.

