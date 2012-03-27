A Mystery Businessman Just Bought This Luxurious $71 Million Private Jet From Boeing

Photo: Boeing
An American businessman snapped up Boeing Business Jets’ latest creation earlier this month.The plane, a 737-700, complete with a private stateroom and state-of-the-art technology, made its debut at the recent Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition in Shanghai.
“Our repeat customers aren’t limited to governments and charter companies, but include private individuals who love the comfort and capability of their BBJ so much, they buy another one,” BBJ President Capt. Steve Taylor said.
The plane is big enough to hold 19 passengers comfortably and can fly for up for 12 hours nonstop.
While there’s no word on what this anonymous businessman paid for his new jet, the average price for a 737-700 in 2011 was $70.9 million, according to Boeing. Not bad, considering it’s the second Boeing Business Jet purchased by this customer.
The jet can travel more than 5,600 nautical miles at Mach .80, which equals about 12 hours of nonstop flying.
The plane can carry up to 19 passengers in its posh interior, designed by Jet Tech of Spokane, Wash.
It also comes equipped with Honeywell's Ovation Select system, which lets passengers connect to their BlackBerry, iPad, or conduct a video conference call.
There's plenty of sleeping room for guests as well. The second stateroom houses divans that convert into beds.
The plane also has a centre island, perfect for cooking, and typical kitchen appliances, such as a refrigerator and wine cooler.
