A Mystery Businessman Just Bought This Luxurious $71 Million Private Jet From Boeing

Photo: Boeing

An American businessman snapped up Boeing Business Jets’ latest creation earlier this month.The plane, a 737-700, complete with a private stateroom and state-of-the-art technology, made its debut at the recent Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition in Shanghai.



“Our repeat customers aren’t limited to governments and charter companies, but include private individuals who love the comfort and capability of their BBJ so much, they buy another one,” BBJ President Capt. Steve Taylor said.

The plane is big enough to hold 19 passengers comfortably and can fly for up for 12 hours nonstop.

While there’s no word on what this anonymous businessman paid for his new jet, the average price for a 737-700 in 2011 was $70.9 million, according to Boeing. Not bad, considering it’s the second Boeing Business Jet purchased by this customer.

[via LuxuryLaunches]

