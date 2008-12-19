The Brand Advertisers Still Spending Online

Part of the reason online ad network Glam is having a better Q4 than management worried it would is that the women-targeting brand advertisers who are its clients spend so little on the Web — about 2% of their marketing budgets, we hear — that they couldn’t cut back much more. So fashion mags and places like the New York Times saw cuts as budgets shrank instead.



Who are these company-saving brand advertisers? A helpful collage of brands for your online ad sales team to target, below:

