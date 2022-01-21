Jensen Ackles says he had to ‘earn’ his role as Soldier Boy on season 3 of ‘The Boys’ because the studio was interested in ‘much bigger names’

Jensen Ackles joins season three of ‘The Boys’ as Soldier Boy. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Jensen Ackles said that he had to “earn” his role as Soldier Boy on season three of “The Boys.”

The “Supernatural” star said that Sony was “talking to some much bigger names” for the upcoming season.

Ackles said that he worked hard to convince the studio to hire him for the part.

Jensen Ackles said that he worked hard to land his role as Soldier Boy on the upcoming third season of Amazon Prime Video’s hit superhero satire series “The Boys.”

“This was something that the studio, that Sony, was talking to some much bigger names than me and wanted to bring in for season three,” Ackles said on the latest episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast. “So [showrunner Eric Kripke] was like, ‘Look, I know you can do this, but we’re going to have to convince the powers.'”

Ackles and the showrunner’s friendship dates back to Kripke’s involvement in The CW’s “Supernatural.” Kripke created the series and stepped down as the showrunner after season five.

Ackles and Jared Padalecki starred as brothers Dean and Sam Winchester, respectively, on the fantasy show, which amassed a fervent fanbase throughout its 15-season run between 2005 and 2020.

Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean on ‘Supernatural.’ Robert Falconer/The CW

“The Boys,” which is an adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic-book series of the same name, debuted in July 2019.

The series gives an irreverent take on a world in which superheroes, known as supes, are owned by a corrupt corporation called Vought International.

Since its premiere, “The Boys” has been met with critical acclaim and nominated for several Emmy Awards, most notably for best drama series after season two was released in 2020. There’s a college-centric spin-off series in the works, too.

Season three, dropping on June 3, will introduce Ackles as Soldier Boy, who was briefly referenced during season two.

First-look images of Ackles as the supe were released in June 2021, showing the actor in a dark green suit and armed with a shield. Ackles also has a beard for the character but told Rosenbaum that Soldier Boy will get cleaned up after he’s released from captivity.

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in a first-look image from season three of ‘The Boys.’ Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Ackles also described his character as a “jackass” and said that he was a fan of “The Boys” before talks began for him to be part of it.

Ackles said that he mentioned to Kripke that he’d be unemployed following the conclusion of “Supernatural,” and was ready to join “The Boys” if an opportunity came up.

“He was like, ‘Hey man, if you wanna come over to ‘The Boys,’ I’ll write you a part. I got no problem with that,'” Ackles recalled.

Ackles said that Kripke was interested in giving him a more substantial role than a cameo. When Kripke sent him information regarding Soldier Boy, saying yes to the role was a “no brainer” for Ackles.

“He’s a grandpa,” the actor, who’s a three-time Emmy nominee for his work on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” said. “He’s from the ’40s. He fought in World War II, and he’s just this curmudgeon, bigoted asshole.”

Ackles said that because the studio wasn’t keen on him, Kripke advised him to film a self-tape for the role.

He did, and the two went back and forth, with Ackles adjusting his audition based on Kripke’s notes. When they were both satisfied, Kripke sent the tape to the people in charge of casting decisions.

“I worked for it,” Ackles said. “It wasn’t just like ‘Hey, we want to bring you on for season three.’ I had to earn it.”

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capon, and Laz Alonso on season two of ‘The Boys.’ Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

Ackles said that he’s part of the entire third season, but played coy when asked if he’ll return after the upcoming installment.

“I don’t know,” he said. “The door is not closed, I’ll put it that way.”

The first three episodes of season three of “The Boys” premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 3. The remaining five episodes will drop weekly, with the finale set for release on July 8.