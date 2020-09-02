What we know so far about season 3 of ‘The Boys,’ premiering on June 3

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capon, and Laz Alonso on season two of ‘The Boys.’ Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season two of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys.”

The show got renewed for season three in July 2020 and will return on June 3, 2022.

“Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles will join the show as a supe named Soldier Boy.

Season two of Amazon Prime Video‘s hit superhero satire series “The Boys” may be over, but there’s more to expect when the show’s third season comes out.

“The Boys,” which is an adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic-book series of the same name, returned on September 4 with three new episodes to kick off season two. New episodes dropped weekly, culminating in the finale released on Thursday, October 9 in the evening (a few hours earlier than the originally anticipated time).

The show was renewed for a third season back in July before fans even got to see season two.

Here’s what we know so far about season three of “The Boys.”

‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles will play a supe named Soldier Boy

Jensen Ackles is known for his role as Dean Winchester on The CW’s ‘Supernatural.’ Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

If you’ve paid attention closely to season two of “The Boys,” you may have noticed a mention of Soldier Boy during episode two.

On the episode, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) told Homelander (Antony Starr) that Vought International founder Frederick Vought was a Nazi doctor who had practical applications of Compound V tested in the field decades ago during war times, with “heroes like Soldier Boy killing Germans by the dozen.”

This small remark paves the way for the future of the show since Ackles already revealed on Instagram in August that he’ll be portraying Soldier Boy on season three. There were other nods to Solider Boy seen later on during season two.

As for what to expect from the Soldier Boy, “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke revealed during a Twitter Q&A that he’s “gonna be swearing a lot and doing a lot of filthy things. There may or may not be a little sex involved. He’s been around since WWII, so he’s sort of this mainstay of Vought and so through him, we get to see Vought through the decades.”

You can see the first-look images of Ackles as Soldier Boy here.

Homelander will feel threatened by Soldier Boy

Antony Starr on season two, episode seven of ‘The Boys.’ Amazon Studios

Kripke also said that Homelander will feel threatened by the supe because he’s “pretty close in power to Homelander and was basically Homelander before Homelander, and for a much longer period of time.”

“I think he is really threatened, not just by his strength, but that Solider Boy really is a huge celebrity and part of America,” he added.

Coincidentally, Kripke is also the person who created “Supernatural,” which is one of the longest-running American TV shows of all time.

Soldier Boy will be joined by his own supe group called Payback

A Soldier Boy statue is seen on season two, episode seven of ‘The Boys.’ Amazon Studios

This detail was revealed in a cover story for Entertainment Weekly that was released after the season two finale drop.

The introduction of Payback is also inspired by the comics. In the source material, the group featured supes like Eagle the Archer (who was played on season two of the show by Langston Kerman), Crimson Countess, and Tek Knight.

It’s unclear what the Payback lineup will be on the series, but Kripke told EW that the group “was the Seven before the Seven. We will be exploring the history of that team and all the members in it.”

Madelyn Stillwell’s baby, Teddy, will return

Madelyn Stillwell’s baby is still alive. Amazon Studios

Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) raised her baby on her own during season one, much to Homelander’s annoyance. On the season two premiere, Teddy briefly appeared during a report on the news that revealed he was found safe 17 miles (27km) away, despite Stillwell’s house exploding on the season one finale.

Kripke said on Twitter that Teddy “will be making an appearance in season three. I’ve seen the script. Teddy is alive.”

You can expect to see Love Sausage again

Love Sausage appeared on season two, episode six. Amazon Studios

Love Sausage (Andrew Jackson), a supe from the comics, appeared at Sage Grove during episode six when he attacked Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) with his extra-long genitals.

On Twitter, Kripke said that “it’s hard to bring him in as a regular character because he’s so f—ing absurd,” but he’ll return for season three.

Fans will learn more about Kimiko’s interests

Karen Fukuhara on season two of ‘The Boys.’ Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

On season two, fans saw Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) learn to write in English, reunite with her brother, and communicate via a special sign language. But little has been revealed about her likes and dislikes.

During an interview for Entertainment Weekly, Kripke said: “We figured it out for season three what her favorite movies are, and she loves Hollywood musicals. That’s her thing. She’ll be watching like ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ or ‘West Side Story.'”

It’s unclear if Aya Cash will return as Stormfront, but the character is not dead

Aya Cash on season two, episode four of ‘The Boys.’ Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

On the season two finale, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) severed Stormfront’s limbs and burned her face. She looked to be on the brink of death as she began babbling in German, but not quite dead.

Kripke told EW that the Nazi is “not dead. She’s just a stump.” Meanwhile, Cash told the publication that she signed on for one season of the show.

“I think they’ve left the door open, but I also feel like there’s not much left of her,” the actress said. “She’s not technically dead, but I think you’ll just have to see season 3 to find out what happened to her, [or] if she’s going to be around at all in her smaller form.”

‘The Boys’ will take inspiration from the comics for the upcoming season

Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, and Laz Alonso on season two, episode two of ‘The Boys.’ Panagiotis Pantazidis/Amazon Studios

During season two, The Boys planned and plotting from a pawn shop basement. But in the comics, the vigilantes operate from the Flatiron Building in New York City.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kripke said that “The Boys that you meet in the top of season three are the recognizable Boys from the comic book. They’re working for the CIA; they’re gathering dirt on superheroes. Their offices are in the Flatiron Building.”

He added: “I think the fans will love it because it’s the Boys as they know them.”

The Deep will fight the Church of the Collective, similar to a real-life celebrity

Chace Crawford on season two, episode eight of ‘The Boys.’ Amazon Studios

The Deep’s (Chace Crawford) season two journey centered on him joining the Church of the Collective after reaching rock-bottom in Sandusky, Ohio. The church, which is more like a cult, promised the supe that he’d be able to earn his spot back in The Seven if he followed their teachings.

By the end of the season, The Deep was left disgruntled with the church after learning that A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) would be reinstated in The Seven instead of him. Plus, he signed over his bank accounts to the church and married a woman they selected for him.

Kripke told The Hollywood Reporter that next season, The Deep is “gonna be like Leah Remini in fighting back against the cult.”

Remini left Scientology in 2013 and has since slammed the organization in her 2015 memoir, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” and her Emmy-winning docuseries, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

Claudia Doumit and Colby Minifie, who star as Victoria Neumann and Ashley Barrett, respectively, have been promoted to series regulars

Claudia Doumit and Colby Minifie on season two of ‘The Boys.’ Amazon Studios; Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

Deadline reported the news in late October.

That means that fans can expect a lot more scenes involving Victoria, who was revealed at the very end of season two to be the supe behind the mysterious head explosions.

The upcoming season will likely explore more of the workplace trauma that Ashley’s experiencing in her new and stressful role as the vice president of hero management at Vought.

The cast will include some new faces

Katia Winter is reportedly joining the cast. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

In March 2021, Deadline reported that actress Katia Winter will be joining the series as a mob boss from the comics named Little Nina.

A few months later, additional cast members who will be playing supes were announced: Sean Patrick Flannery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva. Entertainment Weekly reported that Flannery will star as Gunpowder, Wechsler will portray Blue Hawk, and Villanueva might be playing Supersonic. None of the characters come from the comics.

In October 2021, Deadline reported three stars joining the cast in recurring roles.

Frances Turner will play MM’s often-mentioned wife named Monique, while Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan will play super siblings named Tessa and Tommy (known as the TNT Twins).

Viewers will discover more about Black Noir

Nathan Mitchell stars as Black Noir on ‘The Boys.’ Amazon Studios

“We’re exploring him even more in season three, because we are giving the fans what they want,” Kripke told TVLine in December.

Little is known about the supe (played by Nathan Mitchell), but on season two, fans learned that his unexpected weakness is a tree nut allergy.

A raunchy storyline from the comics will be part of the upcoming season

Dominique McElligott on season two of ‘The Boys.’ Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

Kripke revealed that season three, episode six will be titled “Herogasm,” the miniseries from the comics that centers on the characters attending a superhero orgy on a remote island. The showrunner later teased the episode as being wild after he watched the unedited footage that was filmed.

“Um. So. I’ve just seen dailies that are, by a mile, the craziest f—ing dailies I’ve ever seen in my career. Or maybe anyone’s career,” he tweeted.

Season 3 will premiere on Friday, June 3

Anthony Starr on season two, episode one of ‘The Boys.’ Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

In October 2020, Kripke posted a photo of the script for the first episode of season three (titled “Payback”) and said that they begin filming in early 2021.

In January 2022, the date announcement and first teaser were released. You can watch the video below.