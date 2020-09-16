What we know so far about season 3 of 'The Boys'

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capon, and Laz Alonso on season two of ‘The Boys.’

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season two of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys.”

The hit show returned for season two on September 4.

New episodes will be released weekly, culminating in the finale, which will be available to stream on Friday, October 9.

The show got renewed for season three in July.

There are already details about what fans can expect from season three.

“Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles will join the show as a supe named Soldier Boy.

Season two of Amazon Prime Video’s hit superhero satire series “The Boys” may not be over yet, but there’s more to expect when the show’s third season eventually comes out.

“The Boys,” which is an adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic-book series of the same name, returned on September 4 with three new episodes to kick off season two. New episodes will be dropping every week on Friday, culminating in the finale set for release on October 9.

Even though season two is currently airing, the show was renewed for a third season back in July.

Here’s what we know so far about season three of “The Boys.”

‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles will play a supe named Soldier Boy

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Jensen Ackles is known for his role as Dean Winchester on The CW’s ‘Supernatural.’

If you’ve paid attention closely to season two of “The Boys,” you may have noticed a mention of Soldier Boy during episode two.

On the episode, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) told Homelander (Anthony Starr) that Vought International founder Frederick Vought was a Nazi doctor who had practical applications of Compound V tested in the field decades ago during war times, with “heroes like Soldier Boy killing Germans by the dozen.”

This small remark paves the way for the future of the show since Ackles already revealed on Instagram in August that he’ll be portraying Soldier Boy on season three.

Coincidentally, “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke is also the person who created “Supernatural,” which is one of the longest-running American TV shows of all time.

Fans will learn more about Kimiko’s interests

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios Karen Fukuhara on season two of ‘The Boys.’

So far on season two, fans have seen Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) learn to write in English, reunite with her brother, and communicate via a special sign language. But little has been revealed about her likes and dislikes.

During an interview for Entertainment Weekly, Kripke said: “We figured it out for season three what her favourite movies are, and she loves Hollywood musicals. That’s her thing. She’ll be watching like ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ or ‘West Side Story.'”

There’s no release date for season 3 yet



Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios Anthony Starr on season two, episode one of ‘The Boys.’

Starr told British GQ that it’s unclear when the cast and crew will be able to begin production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Once things become a bit clearer around the COVID situation we’ll get a better sense of how and where and when we can put series three together,” the actor said.

He added: “I would say sometime early next year, realistically. America has done such a catastrophic job of dealing with this virus. I think they have given up on really trying to do anything but manage what’s going on and pray for a vaccine.”

