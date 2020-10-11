Where every major character ended up on season 2 of Amazon's 'The Boys'

Amazon Studios Aya Cash, Erin Moriarty, and Dominique McElligott on season two, episode five of ‘The Boys.’

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season two of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys.”

Season two concluded with a jaw-dropping episode that set the groundwork for the upcoming third season.

Keep reading to see how the season advanced the plots of Starlight, Homelander, Hughie Campbell, and more.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Stormfront’s (Aya Cash) real identity was revealed and she was severely injured during the finale by an unexpected character.

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios Aya Cash on season two, episode four of ‘The Boys.’

When Stormfront joined The Seven at the start of season two, she was viewed as a forward-thinking supe who cultivated a fanbase (called Storm Chasers) through Instagram livestreams, memes, and her social media presence.

But by the end of the season, Stormfront’s true identity was revealed. Born in 1919 in Berlin, Stormfront was a Nazi who married Frederick Vought, the founder of Vought International and creator of the serum called Compound V that gives supes their powers. Frederick gave Stormfront the first successful injection of V, they fell in love, and had a daughter together.

Thanks to the Compound V, Stormfront has remained ageless while her daughter died from Alzheimer’s. When Stormfront told Homelander (Antony Starr) about her real identity, she told him that they were in “a war for the culture” and Vought’s “true destiny” was to take back what’s theirs, with Homelander leading their army of supes.

Things came to a head during the finale when The Boys rescued Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) – the son of Becca (Shantel VanSanten) and Homelander – back from the cabin in Rochester where Homelander was keeping him.

Shortly after, Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) leaked files to CNN revealing that Stormfront was a Nazi, causing the public to turn on her.

After Butcher and Becca rescued Ryan, Stormfront caught up and intervened. Starlight, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) teamed up to beat up Stormfront in true “Girls Get It Done” fashion, but it wasn’t enough.

Stormfront fled to the woods to stop Butcher (Karl Urban), Becca, and Ryan from getting away. Becca stabbed Stormfront in the eye with a knife, which prompted the supe to grab Becca’s throat. Ryan – in an effort to save his mum – activated his laser eyes and directed the beams at Stormfront. He ended up burning Stormfront’s face and severing her arms and legs.

But in the process, Ryan’s lasers accidentally hit Becca’s throat. She died in Butcher’s arms.

In the aftermath, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) spoke at a press conference and said that they believed Stormfront was the “sole perpetrator” of the attack at the hearing during episode seven where peoples’ heads exploded. As a result, they were going to pause the release of Compound V.

Homelander also said that Stormfront was being held at an undisclosed location. He promised that she would be punished and “justice will be served.”

In case fans had any doubts about Stormfront’s fate (since we never actually saw her die on camera), showrunner Eric Kripke told Entertainment Weekly that “she’s not dead. She’s just a stump.”

Butcher finally became a free man, but he lost Becca for good.

Panagiotis Pantazidis/Amazon Studios Karl Urban on season two, episode four of ‘The Boys.’

Season two explored the dynamic between Butcher and Becca (Shantel VanSanten), who disappeared eight years prior after Homelander raped her. At the end of season one, Butcher was shocked to come face-to-face with Becca, and learn that she gave birth to a supe son named Ryan after being raped by Homelander.

This season, viewers saw how Becca’s son caused a strain in her relationship with Butcher.

At one point during season two, Butcher suggested that they run off together and start over, but Becca refused because she didn’t want to leave her son behind.

Butcher made a deal with Stan during the finale. The agreement was that after Butcher rescued Ryan, he would call Vought and they’d take the child away and Becca would never see him again. But Butcher didn’t follow through.

In Becca’s final moments, she reminded Butcher that what happened to her wasn’t Ryan’s fault and begged him to keep the boy safe, even though Butcher had previously called him a “supe freak” and “billion-dollar piece of Vought property.”

Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) arrived to take Ryan away and keep him safe from Vought.

She also told Butcher that all the charges against The Boys had been dropped. In addition, the White House was opening an office of supe affairs with some off-the-books funding from Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) for a team designed to keep tabs on supes. If Butcher was interested, she could get him a job there.

Butcher then walked away from Mallory with his shades on and a clean slate.

Hughie decided to be independent and stand on his own two feet, separate from The Boys.

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid on season two, episode four of ‘The Boys.’

Season two showed the toll that being a vigilante had taken on Hughie, who was first introduced on the series as an A/V salesman.

We also saw Hughie and Starlight reconnect and grow closer as they worked to take down Vought and leak news of Compound V – and Stormfront’s true identity – to the press.

By the end of the season, Hughie and Starlight got back together. He also said that he couldn’t keep sticking with people (aka The Boys) simply because he’s terrified of the unknown.

Hughie then asked Victoria Neuman for a job at her office because he still wants to fight Vought, but wants it done “the right way, not covered in as many guts.”

However, the finale’s cliffhanger indicates that Hughie is far from escaping danger and guts.

Starlight was welcomed back to The Seven after being kicked out for leaking top-secret information to the public.

Panagiotis Pantazidis/Amazon Studios Erin Moriarty on season two, episode three of ‘The Boys.’

Season two showed Starlight working closely with The Boys in order to take down Vought.

To carry out her mission, she summoned a darker side of herself. This involved blackmailing an old bible school friend so she could get a sample of Compound V, threatening Stormfront, and accidentally killing a man with her energy blast because he got in her way.

During episode seven, Homelander publicly called out Starlight as the mole within The Seven and Vought detained her. With the help of Hughie, Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), and Queen Maeve, Starlight was able to escape confinement.

At the press conference during the finale, Homelander made a public apology to Starlight for accusing her of sabotage and conspiracy. He also thanked her and Maeve for “neutralising” Stormfront.

During the scene, Starlight was also seen wearing her old caped costume and headband instead of the bodysuit, which indicates that perhaps she’ll have more agency and power to make her own decisions at Vought going forward.

Mother’s Milk was finally reunited with his daughter.

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios Laz Alonso on season two, episode five of ‘The Boys.’

Because The Boys became wanted men at the end of season one, MM’s wife and their daughter were put into witness protection.

On season two, fans learned more about MM’s motivations behind working against Vought. On episode four, MM said that his father was a lawyer and something “bad” happened between his family and Vought. According to MM, his dad went after Vought and in response, the company hired lawyers, who paid off judges. Regardless, his father continued to fight until one morning 16 years ago when MM found him dead at 55, hunched over his typewriter.

MM’s father’s mission to take down Vought got passed down to him, which is why he wanted to punish the company for what they did to his family.

But after all the charges against The Boys were dropped on the finale, MM was seen going to a house to reunite with his daughter. He gave her a penguin stuffed animal as a gift, which was a callback to season one.

Fans finally learned what happened to Frenchie (Tomer Capon) on the night that Mallory’s grandkids were burned to death by Lamplighter.

Amazon Studios Tomer Capon on season two, episode seven of ‘The Boys.’

The incident was alluded to during season one, and this season provided plenty of answers about what went wrong.

Eight years ago, Mallory (who used to work at the CIA) interrogated Frenchie about his involvement in a bank heist and a number of other crimes he committed. She said that he could end up in jail for 20 to 25 years at the minimum and his friends (Cherie and Jay) could also be sent away for their crimes, or he could join her team.

Frenchie decided to join. A few years later, Mallory instructed Frenchie to tail Lamplighter, who was part of The Seven at the time and working as a mole for her.

The night that Frenchie followed Lamplighter was the same evening that Frenchie’s friend Jay overdosed. After hearing the news, he disobeyed Mallory’s order to stay with the supe and rushed to save Jay. By the time Frenchie went back to continue spying on Lamplighter, he was gone. The supe would go on to kill Mallory’s grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Jay lived, but Frenchie never saw him again and then he died a few months later of another overdose.

As for the kids that were murdered that night, Lamplighter said that he meant to kill Mallory, but he didn’t realise that the grandchildren were in the bed. By the time they started screaming and he noticed his mistake, it was too late.

Frenchie’s lived with the guilt ever since.

Kimiko reconnected with her brother, but her joy was short-lived.

Amazon Studios Karen Fukuhara on season two, episode seven of ‘The Boys.’

On season two, Kimiko reunited with her brother Kenji (Abraham Lim) after he was smuggled into the country. In a heartfelt moment, Kimiko communicated with her brother via a special sign language that was created just for the show.

The siblings spoke about being separated from each other, their guilt for not looking for each other, and feeling like monsters after being injected with Compound V. In another scene, they vowed to protect each other.

Unfortunately, Kenji was murdered by Stormfront during episode three, after she twisted and snapped his neck.

After witnessing her brother’s murder, Kimiko turned to work as a hired assassin. On episode seven, Kimiko began teaching Frenchie her sign language so that they could communicate with each other.

During the finale, Kimiko and Frenchie left the pawnshop basement where The Boys were living. In response to Kimiko asking him where they were heading next, he said, “dancing,” which was a callback to an earlier conversation when Frenchie told her: “What is the point of life without dancing?”

Homelander ended up alone, again.

Amazon Studios Antony Starr on season two, episode seven of ‘The Boys.’

During the season one finale, he lost Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) after burning her face to a crisp with his laser eyes.

Season two showed Homelander struggling to come to terms with her absence. He drank the remainder of Madelyn’s breast milk from her office fridge, forced the supe named Doppelganger to transform into Madelyn, and then killed Doppelganger.

He also found love with Stormfront, who challenged his role as the leader of The Seven.

In addition, season two showed Homelander trying to embrace fatherhood and take Ryan under his wing, despite Becca’s pleas against it.

By the end of the season, Homelander was left with no fake version of Madelyn, no Stormfront, and no Ryan after Mallory took him away.

During the finale, he was seen on the rooftop of the Seven Tower with his pants down, angrily masturbating and repeatedly telling himself that he can do whatever he wants.

Queen Maeve got the courage to stand up to Homelander, thanks to recovered footage from the ill-fated Flight 37 incident.

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios Dominique McElligott on season two of ‘The Boys.’

Season two showed Queen Maeve and Elena’s (Nicola Correia-Damude) strained relationship, mostly due to Homelander.

During episode four, Homelander outed Queen Maeve and called her a lesbian (even though she’s bisexual) during a joint interview with Maria Menounos.

As a result, Vought’s marketing team decided to incorporate Queen Maeve’s sexuality into their PR strategy. This included a guest spot on “Queer Eye,” using the hashtag “BraveMaeve,” releasing Pride products with Queen Maeve’s face on them, and having the supe be more public about her relationship with Elena.

Fed up, Queen Maeve decided to take a stand against Homelander.

With the help of The Deep (Chace Crawford) and his ocean friends, they recovered some GoPro footage from Flight 37, the hijacked plane from season one that Maeve and Homelander abandoned to save themselves.

During the season two finale, Queen Maeve used the footage, which showed her and Homelander ditching the distressed passengers, as leverage against him.

She told Homelander to stop fighting Starlight and leave her and Elena alone, or she’d release the video to the public. He countered that he would retaliate by destroying “everything and everyone,” but Queen Maeve wasn’t phased because if Homelander did that, everyone would see that he’s a “monster” and he’d lose his adoring fans.

Homelander appeared to leave Queen Maeve alone after that.

A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) got back into The Seven after helping Hughie and Annie take down Stormfront.

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios Jessie T. Usher on season two, episode five of ‘The Boys.’

Because of A-Train’s weakened heart affecting his super-speed ability, the supe was kicked out of The Seven on season two.

Desperate to get back in, A-Train joined the Church of the Collective after The Deep told him they would help him. While A-Train was initially hesitant, Alastair Adana (Goran Visnjic), the chairman of the church, convinced him to join.

During the finale, A-Train overheard a conversation between Alastair and Stan Edgar discussing the possibility of reinstating A-Train and The Deep as members of The Seven.

Stan said that he couldn’t promise both A-Train and The Deep spots in the group, because allowing one washed-up supe was redemption, but two showed weakness. Stan also said that he had to indulge Stormfront, who took issue with A-Train because she’s racist.

Determined to punish Stormfront and get her ousted from The Seven, A-Train broke into the church’s archives and stole private data regarding Stormfront’s origin. Then he gave the incriminating files to Hughie and Starlight to release to the press.

Alastair realised that A-Train took the files, but he didn’t punish the supe. Instead, he was happy that A-Train took initiative. Plus, Stormfront had a messy history with the church and Vought needed to take a firm, anti-Nazi stance.

By the end of season two, A-Train was back in The Seven.

The Deep joined a cult that promised him he’d be able to earn his way back into The Seven, but his best efforts were futile.

Amazon Studios Chace Crawford on season two, episode eight of ‘The Boys.’

This season showed The Deep at rock-bottom in Sandusky, Ohio, and turning to extreme measures to get back into The Seven.

He was introduced to the Church of the Collective through Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman). Eagle and Carol Mannheim (Jessica Hecht) from the church promised him that if he followed their teachings, he could nab his old job.

The Deep was able to confront his insecurities – and the fact that they stem from people making fun of his gills – after Eagle gave him some psychedelic mushroom tea during episode two.

Later on the season, The Deep was forced to marry a girl from the church named Cassandra (Katy Breier) because he was told that it would help rehabilitate his image and get him back into The Seven.

Despite The Deep’s attempts to clean up his reputation, it wasn’t enough. There was only one available slot in The Seven and A-Train had proven himself more worthy by taking the Stormfront files.

Since The Deep signed over his bank account to Alistair and married “a weirdo” who he doesn’t actually love, it’s unclear where the disgraced supe can go from here.

Black Noir’s (Nathan Mitchell) surprising weakness was revealed: a pine nut allergy.

Amazon Studios Nathan Mitchell stars as Black Noir on ‘The Boys.’

At the start of this season, Black Noir was sent on a mission to kill a superterrorist named Naquib in Syria.

Later, during episode seven, Black Noir caught Starlight after she escaped her confinement cell at Vought. He began dragging her and flinging her around The Seven’s conference room and got interrupted by Queen Maeve shoving the Almond Joy in his mouth, which triggered his allergy. The moment was actually inspired by Black Noir actor Nathan Mitchell’s real-life allergy.

During the finale, Stormfront told Homelander that Black Noir was “unresponsive” and probably didn’t get brain damage from the attack.

In a major plot twist and cliffhanger, Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) was revealed as the supe behind all the mysterious head explosions.

Amazon Studios Claudia Doumit on season two, episode eight of ‘The Boys.’

The explosions began at the very start of season two when CIA deputy director Susan Raynor’s (Jennifer Esposito) head popped seconds after she told The Boys that she believed there was a coup happening at Vought from the inside.

Then, during the hearing regarding Vought and Compound V, just as Dr. Jonah Vogelbaum (John Doman) was about to testify against Vought, the head of the chief of staff exploded. That was followed by Vogelbaum’s head and many other heads popping, too.

Fans speculated that perhaps the Church of the Collective or Stan Edgar was causing the explosions.

But when Alastair Adana’s (Goran Visnjic) head combusted after a phone call with Victoria Neuman, the congresswoman was revealed as the supe who had been causing trouble all season long.

It’s unclear what her motives are, but she seemed to target certain people who got close to figuring out or revealing Vought’s secrets, like Raynor and Vogelbaum.

In the case of Alastair, he told Victoria that he had “enough dirt to ruin a dozen supes,” which would be “a deathblow to Stan Edgar.” Victoria also told Alastair that she knew it was his intel that led to the takedown of Stormfront.

Considering that Hughie will now be working closely with Victoria (and completely oblivious to the fact that she’s a dangerous supe) it will be interesting to see what happens when the show eventually returns for season three.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.