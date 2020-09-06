23 details you might have missed on season 2 of 'The Boys,' so far

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios Anthony Starr and Erin Moriarty on season two of ‘The Boys.’

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season two of Amazon’s “The Boys.”

The first three episodes were released on September 4 and new episodes will drop weekly every Friday.

Season two, comprised of eight total episodes, will release its finale on October 9.

The episodes released so far have included Easter eggs, callbacks to the first season, and other hidden details.

“The Boys” is back for season two on Amazon Prime Video, more gory and diabolical than ever.

The streaming service’s hit adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic-book series returned on Friday, September 4 with three new episodes to kick off the new season.

Season two picks up with The Boys on the run from the law, while The Seven’s status quo gets shaken up by the arrival of a new supe named Stormfront (Aya Cash). Fans can expect new episodes dropping weekly every Friday, concluding with the series finale (episode eight) on Friday, October 9.

The episodes released thus far have featured plenty of Easter eggs, callbacks to the first season, and sneaky details alluding to season three, which has already been confirmed by Amazon.

Here are all the details you have might have missed so far on season two of “The Boys.”

Season two opens with construction men removing Lamplighter’s statue and making room for a figure modelled after Starlight, the newest member of The Seven.

Amazon Studios Starlight replaced Lamplighter after he retired.

Starlight/Annie January (Erin Moriarty) joined the prestigious supe group at the start of season one after Lamplighter (played on season two by “X-Men” star Shawn Ashmore) retired following a long career.

Instead of wearing Starlight’s old caped costume, her statue is sporting the bodysuit that Vought made her switch to.

Translucent’s son, who was briefly mentioned on season one, is seen at the supe’s funeral.

Amazon Studios Charles Altow as Maverick on season two, episode one of ‘The Boys.’

Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) asked Annie about Transcluent (Alex Hassell) during their bowling date during season one, episode four.

She said that from what she knew of the supe, he seemed like a loner who spent most of his free time with his son (about 10 years old) named “Hunter or Maverick or something like that,” which made Hughie felt even more guilty for pressing the detonator that killed Translucent during episode two.

At Translucent’s funeral on season two, Homelander (Anthony Starr) confirms that the boy’s name is Maverick.

The song that Starlight performs at Transclucent’s funeral is available on a fictional streaming service called Voughtify — a play on real-life music platform Spotify.

Amazon Studios The Boys killed Translucent during season one.

Star Erin Moriarty actually sang that track, titled “You’ll Never Truly Vanish” and inspired by the fallen supe.

The montage from episode one showing Annie and Hughie’s contrasting lives is set to “Pressure” from Billy Joel, one of Hughie’s favourite artists.

Amazon Studios Erin Moriarty as Starlight and Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell on season two, episode one of ‘The Boys.’

“Pressure” is again heard at the end of the episode.

Season one of “The Boys” also featured music from the Grammy-winning singer.

The boxing poster that Hughie passes on his way out of the pawnshop basement (where The Boys have been laying low) has the names of two “Boys” crew members.

Amazon Studios Jack Quaid stars as Hughie Campbell on ‘The Boys.’

The old poster on the wall lists two athletes, David Meredith and Eric Deros, competing for a heavyweight championship at the now-defunct sporting venue Shea Stadium in Queens, New York.

In real life, Meredith and Deros are credited as first assistant art directors on “The Boys.”

A wall of the pawnshop has a poster for “Terminal Beauty 3,” the fictional movie that starred Popclaw and real-life actor Billy Zane.

Amazon Studios Popclaw and Billy Zane starred in the fictional movie ‘Terminal Beauty 3.’

Popclaw (Brittany Allen) was killed by A-Train (Jesse T. Usher) during season one, episode five. Zane had a cameo at a convention during season one, episode six.

Next to the “Terminal Beauty 3” poster is an ad for a feminine product made by Vought, with a supe named Liberty included.

Amazon Studios A supe named Liberty appears in a poster for a feminine product.

Liberty will come up again on season two of the show.

A train passenger reads a New York Post paper with wanted man Billy Butcher on the cover and supe Shockwave on the back.

Amazon Studios The supe named Shockwave was introduced on season one of ‘The Boys.’

Many believe that Butcher (Karl Urban) killed Vought VP Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), even though that was actually the work of Homelander on the season one finale.

The headline on the cover reads: “Billy the Butcher? Suspected killer remains at large.”

The sports side of the paper indicates that Shockwave, the speedster that A-Train raced during season one, is thriving. The headline reads, “New Speed Record for Shockwave!” and the subheadline says, “Shockwave in talks with The Seven?”

There’s a Church of the Collective poster on the train that Hughie meets Annie on during episode one.

Amazon Studios Hughie meets up with Starlight in the subway.

Later in the episode, Carol Mannheim (Jessica Hecht) from the Church of the Collective meets The Deep (Chace Crawford) and promises him that she can help the supe get back into The Seven if he follows their teachings.

“The Boys” cocreator and executive producer Seth Rogen makes a cameo as himself on the season two premiere.

Amazon Studios Seth Rogen on season two, episode one of ‘The Boys.’

In the brief scene, the actor speaks about Translucent and his “Invisible Force” film franchise.

The last time fans saw Rogen on “The Boys” was during season one, episode six, when he spoke about working with Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) on a movie as part of the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) – a play on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Hughie’s mention of Katniss Everdeen from “The Hunger Games” while talking to Mother’s Milk is a meta reference to the dystopian film that Quaid was part of.

Amazon Studios; Lionsgate Jack Quaid starred as Marvel in ‘The Hunger Games.’

During one scene from the first episode, Hughie tells MM (Laz Alonso) that he doesn’t have a job or the people that he loved. All he has is The Boys and he admits that he can’t be like MM, but maybe he could be like Harry Potter, John Connor from “Terminator” or Katniss from “THG.”

“The point is, I could be that person that nobody thinks is awesome, but it turns out, they’re kinda f—ing awesome,” he says.

In real life, Quaid portrayed District 1 tribute Marvel in “The Hunger Games.”

Stormfront’s Instagram that she uses to interact with fans is a real, but mainly inactive, account.

Amazon Studios; stormfront_official/Instagram Aya Cash stars as Stormfront on ‘The Boys.’

On the first episode of season two, Stormfront does a livestream on Instagram and crashes the set of The Seven’s movie.

User @stormfront_official has no photos posted, but follows the official account for “The Boys” as well as accounts for Starlight, Homelander, Queen Maeve, Black Noir, and The Seven.

Stan Edgar briefly mentions a supe named Soldier Boy (who’s already been confirmed to be part of season three) during a conversation with Homelander.

Amazon Studios Giancarlo Esposito on season two, episode of ‘The Boys.’

Stan (Giancarlo Esposito) says that Vought International founder Frederick Vought was a Nazi doctor who had practical applications of Compound V tested in the field decades ago during war times, with “heroes like Soldier Boy killing Germans by the dozen.”

This small, seemingly insignificant mention paves the way for the future of the show since “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles already revealed on Instagram that he’ll be portraying Soldier Boy on season three.

Hughie washing Susan Rayner’s blood off his face near the end of episode one is reminiscent of a similar scene from season one.

Amazon Studios This isn’t the first time Hughie Campbell had to wash blood off his face.

During episode two, Rayner (Jennifer Esposito) meets with Hughie, MM, Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara). Just as Rayner tells them that she believes there’s a coup happening at Vought from the inside, her head mysteriously explodes.

Hughie gets covered in the blood and is later seen washing it off in the sink at their basement hideout. He also feels guilty because Rayner had a husband and two kids, and it was his idea to ask her for help in the first place.

The scene in front of the sink is similar to a moment from season one when Hughie cleaned up after triggering the detonator that made Translucent explode.

Hughie’s blood-stained James Taylor shirt is a callback to season one.

Amazon Studios Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara on season two, episode one of ‘The Boys.’

During the first episode of season one, Hughie cited Taylor as one of his favourite artists, along with Billy Joel and Simon & Garfunkel.

MM’s “People’s Free Food Program” shirt references the Black Panthers’ breakfast program.

Amazon Studios Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk on season two, episode one of ‘The Boys.’

The real-life group provided free breakfast for schoolchildren in the late ’60s and early ’70s.

Butcher wakes up in a parking lot for chain restaurant Tony Cicero’s at the start of episode two, after being briefly reunited with his wife, Becca.

Amazon Studios Karl Urban stars as Billy Butcher on ‘The Boys.’

On the season one finale, Butcher reunited with Becca (Shantel VanSanten), who went missing eight years prior after being raped by Homelander. Butcher also learned that she and Homelander are now parents to a son who has superpowers like his father.

During season two, Butcher wakes up outside the chain restaurant’s Fort Wayne location, confused about the revelation that Becca’s alive (and has a supe son) and puzzled about where exactly Vought’s been keeping her hidden.

Fans will recall that Butcher and The Boys killed Translucent at an abandoned Tony Cicero’s restaurant in New Jersey during season one.

The Edible Arrangement that Butcher leaves at Rayner’s funeral is a callback to a conversation the pair had during season one.

Amazon Studios Jennifer Esposito starred as Susan Rayner on ‘The Boys.’

Rayner was first introduced during season one, episode two when Butcher broke into her home in the middle of the night. At the time, Butcher told Rayner that they “had a few laughs” in the past, to which she responded: “Like the time you sent me the Edible Arrangement?”

At Rayner’s funeral on season two, episode two, Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) immediately recognises that Butcher was the one who brought the edible bouquet, even though he didn’t show his face at the funeral.

During a session with Carol from the Church of the Collective (aka a cult), The Deep reveals that he couldn’t imagine himself living without his powers.

Amazon Studios The Deep says that he couldn’t imagine himself living without his talents.

This is shown through a writing prompt that Carol gives him during episode two.

In one entry, The Deep says that the thing he most values is his superpowers, which allow him to communicate with ocean life. He also writes about his “awesome lung capacity” and “awesome strength.”

The Deep mopes while singing along to “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls — a nod to an earlier conversation he had with Eagle the Archer.

Amazon Studios Chace Crawford stars as The Deep on ‘The Boys.’

The Deep hit rock bottom after Vought made him take a sabbatical from The Seven and relocate to Sandusky, Ohio. At the start of season two, he ends up in jail after the police find him at Splash Zone having a public outburst.

He’s bailed out by Eagle (Langston Kerman), who gives him a place to stay. Eagle also tells The Deep that he’s “inhibited by suppressive energy,” so he offers him a mysterious tea that he calls a “gateway.”

This prompts The Deep to speak about the last time he took mushrooms, which was at a Goo Goo Dolls concert. After drinking the concoction, Deep is seen listening to the band.

“A.P. Bio” star Patton Oswalt has a cameo as the voice of The Deep’s gills.

Amazon Studios; JC Olivera/Getty Images Patton Oswalt has a cameo on season two of ‘The Boys.’

Season two, episode two explores The Deep’s insecurities, which stem from his gills that people have made fun of throughout his life.

Oswalt, who has appeared on shows like “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Veronica Mars,” voices the gills and says that The Deep takes advantage of women and violates them because he can’t accept his own body.

On episode two, Hughie watches Billy Joel’s music video for “You’re Only Human (Second Wind).”

Amazon Studios Jack Quaid portrays Hughie Campbell on ‘The Boys.’

The track was released in 1985 and in the music video, a young man struggling with depression climbs onto a bridge in NYC and contemplates suicide. He’s interrupted by Joel, who saves him, explains that heartbreak is part of life, and says that it’s OK to make mistakes. The singer also tells the boy to “hold on until that second wind comes along.”

The song’s message gives insight into how Hughie’s been struggling since Robin was killed and he joined The Boys in their never-ending quest to take down Vought.

On episode three, Hughie tells Annie/Starlight that he feels like the kid from the music video, but she’s his second wind.

By episode three, Starlight’s statue has been added outside the Vought conference room.

Amazon Studios Starlight is officially part of The Seven now.

The scene in the top image is from season two, episode three. There, you can see that Lamplight’s statue is gone.

The scene in the bottom photo is from season one, episode one when Starlight entered the conference room for her first meeting with The Seven.

