7 things you probably didn't know about the making of season 2 of 'The Boys'

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capon, and Laz Alonso on season two of ‘The Boys.’

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season two of Amazon Prime Video’s“The Boys.”

“The Boys” returned with new episodes released on September 4.

New episodes will be released every Friday, culminating in a season finale dropping on October 9.

There are some things fans might not know about the gory superhero show, from how they pulled off an elaborate whale scene to the cast member who sang for real during the season two premiere.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Anthony Starr’s skin-tight Homelander suit gets attached to a cooling system between takes to prevent him from overheating.

Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios Anthony Starr on season two, episode one of ‘The Boys.’

“Actually, it’s pretty functional and it works pretty well,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight. “But the problem is the battery pack has a noisy motor, so we’ve got to take it off when we’re shooting.”

If the cooling system method sounds familiar, it’s because some Marvel stars use the same tactic for their superhero costumes.

Erin Moriarty (Starlight) really did sing “Never Truly Vanish” during Translucent’s funeral on the season two premiere.

Amazon Studios Erin Moriarty on season two, episode one of ‘The Boys.’

“My introduction into the world of performing was singing but that was when I was much younger and that was what I initially wanted to do,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “I wanted to be a singer and then it turned into acting.”

Moriarty added that showrunner Eric Kripke wanted the song to be “as Celine Dion-esque as possible” and lean into the cheesiness of it.

She also said that she was “nervous,” but it was less nerve-wracking than expected because she was able to pre-record the track and then lip-sync while filming.

Karen Fukuhara worked with sign language expert Amanda Richer to make up Kimiko’s sign language that she uses to communicate with her brother.

Amazon Studios Karen Fukuhara on season two, episode two of ‘The Boys.’

Early in season two, Kimiko was reunited with her brother, Kenji (Abraham Lim), and used sign language to respond to him.

During episode three, Frenchie (Tomer Capon) even told Kenji that the way he and his sister communicate was unlike any sign language he’d ever seen. That’s because it was created specifically for the show.

No real-life whales were hurt in the making of that wild scene from episode three.

Eric Kripke/Twitter; Panagiotis Pantazidis/Amazon Studios Chace Crawford stars as The Deep on ‘The Boys.’

The only way to top season one’s memorable scene in which The Deep’s (Chace Crawford) attempt at freeing a dolphin went horribly (and comically) wrong was to literally go bigger during season two – and they certainly didn’t hold back.

Episode three featured a scene where Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) commandeered a speedboat named My Big Wet Dream and crashed it into a whale named Lucy. Naturally, the incident was distressing for The Deep, who’s fond of ocean life thanks to his special abilities.

The scene was filmed in Lake Ontario and took a whole week to film, per Entertainment Weekly. The final product that fans saw was the result of CGI, VFX, and practical effects.

According to EW, it took five months to create Lucy the whale, who was made from silicone and Styrofoam.

There was also a “hidden backdoor” added to the fake whale so the crew could get a camera inside to film the actors’ reactions when they found themselves amidst whale guts.

To make it look like The Deep popped out of the water on Lucy’s back, the “Gossip Girl” alum got on a structure that somewhat resembled a mechanical bull and was covered in fake whale skin.

You can see a behind-the-scenes photo of the moment in this image shared by showrunner Eric Kripke.

VFX supervisor Stephan Fleet also spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the minute details of the fake whale, like the pulsating organs.

“If you watch the scenes closely with Hughie inside the whale, you’re gonna see this little thing pulsing behind him,” Fleet said. “That’s VFX. But we slowed it down and there’s little blood squirts coming out of it. So much of what we do [on this show] is the timing of blood squirts.”

Jack Quaid, who stars as Hughie Campbell, was genuinely terrified while on the speedboat that Urban drove.

Panagiotis Pantazidis/Amazon Studios Karl Urban on season two, episode three of ‘The Boys.’

“This season has given Jack Quaid a life-long fear of boats,” Urban said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The “Star Trek” alum said that they were “going fast” and “jumping waves” for real while filming. According to Urban, Quaid’s safety word if he felt unsafe was “Karl.” The only problem was that Urban couldn’t hear his costar because there was a helicopter above that was used for filming the sequence.

“I thought he was just seasick or something but no, he was actually in mortal fear of his very life,” Urban said, describing Quaid’s face as “white as a sheet” when he looked over at him after one take.

Some cast members were covered in fake blood for two weeks.

Amazon Studios Jack Quaid on season two, episode three of ‘The Boys.’

In an interview with Collider, Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk) said that they were covered in artificial blood for 14 days. According to the actor, the process to get the fake blood applied to them took two hours, plus they were constantly retouched between the filming of scenes.

Quaid seemed to get the worst of it, telling Fault magazine that he “couldn’t touch anything and flies and bees were particularly attracted to me.”

“In season one, if I were splattered with blood, there’d be a time cut, so I’d move on the next scene right away,” he said. “This season I get covered in blood, but we stay with my character, which means filming the scene involved weeks of me coming into work and getting blood applied all over.”

Meanwhile, VFX supervisor Fleet told Entertainment Weekly described the interior whale scene, which showed Hughie drenched in blood, as “pretty miserable” because it was 100 degrees and the actor had to sit for three hours to film.

You can see behind-the-scenes photos of a blood-covered Quaid on set here. He also shared a video of himself getting fake blood applied by the hair and makeup team.

Moriarty said that going to the bathroom in her Starlight bodysuit “takes about 25 minutes.”

Panagiotis Pantazidis/Amazon Studios Erin Moriarty on season two, episode three of ‘The Boys.’

“It’s so tight and it’s so little,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight, explaining that her microphone makes the whole process even more challenging.

“I’m like, wired up and the process of taking it on and putting it off – it’s left me in positions where, let’s just say, I’ve gone back to set and there have been articles of my costume that are a little wet,” she said. “It happens.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.