The Boycott Bali movement is exploding on social media following Australian executions

A campaign to boycott Bali and Indonesia, the most popular overseas holiday destination for Australans, has exploded on social media following the executions for drugs offences of Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran.

The two prevalent hashtags are #BoycottIndonesia #boycottbali. More than a million Australians visit Indonesia each year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Here are some of the comments shared on Twitter:

Civilised countries do not execute people. My family will never holiday there now. #boycottindonesia #boycottbali — Sam G S (@MissWildChild) April 28, 2015

You're making an example of these men Bali & discouraged me from ever visiting your shores. #boycottBali #BoycottIndonesia — angenz (@ange49nz) April 28, 2015

I am going to #boycottbali as this execution of 9 individuals is beyond reprehensible its a pure blight on humanity in the 21st century — MrHumpheries (@MrHumpheries) April 28, 2015

The Facebook page, Boycott Bali for The Boys, has more than 10,000 members with almost one-third of those joining in the last few days.

“I’m sorry for those of you who will wake to this tragic news,” the page administrator wrote. “But let it be known that this is only the beginning for us and our voices against these hideous murders. It’s against Intentional Law to execute for drug offences and all countries who break these laws must be held accountable. Stay with us everyone and lets fight for human rights and basic humanity.”

