The Boy Scouts Are Being Forced To Release 20 Years Of 'Perversion Files'

Boy Scout National Jamboree

Photo: Preston Kemp/Flickr

Oregon’s highest court is forcing the Boy Scouts of America to disclose records of two decades of alleged sex abuse – on the heels of shocking abuse scandals at an elite New York prep school and Penn State.The Oregon Supreme Court ordered 1,247 confidential files to be unsealed with alleged victims’ names redacted after news outlets petitioned to have them opened, the LA Times reported Thursday.



The Boy Scouts reportedly used the so-called perversion files, also called “ineligible volunteer files,” to try to keep child molesters out of the organisation.

News of the files emerged as the Boy Scouts came under attack for its century-old ban on both gay scouts and gay troop leaders, the Chicago Tribune reported Friday.

Ernst & Young CEO James Turley, who’s a board member of the national boy scouts, said this week that he wouldn’t endorse the Scouts’ anti-gay policy, the Tribune reported.

