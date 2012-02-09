'The Bourne Legacy': Jason Bourne Has Some Competition In This Just-Released Teaser Trailer

Photo: Apple Trailers

According to Edward Norton‘s character in the new teaser trailer for “The Bourne Legacy,” Jason Bourne was “just the tip of the iceberg.”And after viewing this recently released video, he might just be right.



Jeremy Renner stars as Aaron Cross, another Jason Bourne-style CIA operative who’s on the run from Norton, Albert Finney and Joan Allen—both of whom were in the last film.

The trailer starts out slow, with a few glimpses of Renner and his entry into the “Outcome” program. But the action picks up quickly as one agent describes Cross and the Outcome program as “Treadstone without the inconsistency.”

Check out the trailer below. Do you think Renner will make for a better action hero than Matt Damon? Or will he continue to live in that “Bourne” shadow? Either way, this trailer has us excited.

“The Bourne Legacy” is expected to release on August 3rd, that’s a whole five years after “The Bourne Ultimatum.” So while you anxiously wait for the film, check out more sequels that took a ridiculously long time to be made.

