The bounce in iron ore appears to be over

As indicated by Chinese iron ore futures yesterday afternoon, the spot price remained under pressure overnight.

According to Metal Bulletin’s iron ore index the spot price for 62% fines fell a further 34c, or 0.65%, to $51.76 a tonne.

Given Dalian iron ore futures were down by 4% yesterday, their maximum allowable decline, the small fall could almost be seen as a victory to some market participants.

However, before the Champagne corks are popped, it must be noted that in overnight trade, futures have fallen by an additional 1.69%.

If sustained during Thursday’s day session, it runs the risk of the spot price falling back below the $50 a tonne level this evening.

Trading on the Dalian commodities exchange gets underway at 11am AEST.

