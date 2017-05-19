THE BOTTOM LINE: A deep dive into Tesla's stock price and Amazon 20 years after its IPO

This week’s topics include:

Tesla was downgraded from “overweight” to “equal-weight” by notorious Tesla bull Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley. We dive deep into his assumptions to determine how realistic his price targets are.

JCPenney seems to be quietly leading the retail apocolypse. After reporting first quarter earnings last week and same-store sales down 3.5% the stock dropped 14% in a day. This week JCPenney traded at the lowest level in history.

Henry Blodget dives into the data and tells us what big lessons we can learn from Amazon 20 years after the company’s IPO.

We spoke to the founder and CEO of Boston Dynamics when we caught up with him (and one of his robots) on the red carpet of the Genuis Gala in New York.

