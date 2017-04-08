WATCH! The premiere episode of Henry Blodget's new markets and economics show

This week, Business Insider Editor in Chief Henry Blodget launched a new weekly show devoted to economics, business, and investing.

In this premiere episode of The Bottom Line:

Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, joins Henry to discuss the current bull market and his biggest worry now.

Henry tackles this question: How much is SNAP worth?

Nissan-Renault’s star CEO Carlos Ghosn explains how he could lead massive restructurings and still be revered as a leader.

