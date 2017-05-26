THE BOTTOM LINE: A top Wall Street strategist says there's nothing to worry about and we examine bitcoin's surge

This week’s topics include:

Ford got a new CEO this week. We discuss what this means for Ford and what it says about the short-term incentives of US companies.

Henry Blodget examines bitcoin’s surge higher. The virtual currency has more than doubled in the past two months. Blodget says it could go to $US1 million just as easily as it could go to $US0. Because it has no intrinsic value!

We are joined by top Wall Street strategist Jonathan Golub who debunks all your market fears. Golub is chief equity strategist for RBC Capital Markets. He concedes that valuations are high but he expects multiples to continue to expand. He expects wages to increase, the consumer to become healthier, and corporate earnings to continue to grow. He has a 2500 price target on the S&P for the end of the year.

Get the latest Bitcoin price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.